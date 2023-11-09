Biden Loses It, Snaps At Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy: “You Don’t Read The Polls!” (Video)

While speaking to the press outside the White House today, President Biden took a questions from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy. Doocy rose to prominence after doing a daily battle with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in the White House Press Briefing room.

Videos by Rare

Doocy has also has had some interesting spats with current White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Today, Doocy asked Biden, “Why do you think it is that you are trailing Trump in all of these swing state polls?”

Biden became angered by the question, responding, “Because you don’t read the polls. (unintelligible) 10 polls, 8 of them I’m beating him in those states. Eight of them. You guys only do two. CNN, and New York Times. Check it out. Check it out. We’ll get you a copy of all of the other polls.”

See a clip of Biden’s response to Doocy below…

Joe Biden says “you don’t read the polls” to Peter Doocy… pic.twitter.com/YFf0BRuxb1 — Rare (@Rare) November 9, 2023

Biden’s approval rating currently sits at 38.6%, a near all-time low for any President as this time during their first term. There is no doubt about it, Biden is wildly unpopular. The polls tell us that.

When confronted with hard evidence, per usual, Biden simply dismisses the evidence. That is what he, and his Administration, do best.