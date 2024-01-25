Biden Loses It, Starts Listening To A Barrel Of Beer During Earth Rider Brewery Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered an extremely dismaying speech today in Wisconsin at the Earth Rider Brewery. During his speech, the President bragged about creating just 169 jobs in the State of Wisconsin since he became President.

Is Biden reading the number wrong, or is his speechwriter actually trying to brag about the creation of 169 jobs? It seems almost like an insult to the people of Wisconsin. See a clip of that moment from Biden’s speech below…

Biden then claimed that “employment” has been below 4% for the longest stretch in 50 years. What is Biden talking about? See a clip of that moment below…

Finally, after concluding his speech, President Joe Biden wandered off stage to a barrel of beer. Biden then put his ear up to a barrel of beer, as if he was trying to hear what it had to say. The President then quickly gave up on this effort, and turned towards the crowd. What is wrong with the President? See a clip of that strange moment below…

PATHETIC!

What do you think?

