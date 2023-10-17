Biden Loses It, Starts Screaming At Human Rights Campaign Dinner (Video)

During his remarks this weekend at the 2023 Human Rights Campaign Dinner, Joe Biden seemed especially fired up. Joe went on several strange tangents and even began screaming towards the end of his speech.

President Biden stated, “For some of you who are closer to my age, it wasn’t easy to do.” Joe continued, “No, I’m not joking. You lose your job, you get beat up, you got.. Uh… uh…uh.. Whole different circumstance.” As if this weren’t enough of a blunder for Joe, after a member of the audience yelled out to Biden, he responded, “Well, I tell you what, I’ve been here every time you’ve invited me. Be careful, I’m like a poor relative. I show up when I’m invited.”

Joe Biden goes on strange tangent during his remarks at the 2023 Human Rights Campaign Dinner…

Later on in the speech, Joe went on an even stranger tangent about the first time he ever witnessed two men kissing. President Biden shared a detailed story about his experience as a child when he was dropped off in the city to apply for a lifeguard position when, he witnessed two men kissing.

Joe stated, “They leaned up and kissed one another, and I’d never seen that before. I turned and looked at my dad, and he just looked at me and said, ‘Joey, it’s simple… It’s simple, Joey. They love one another.'”

During his remarks at the Human Rights Campaign dinner, Joe Biden tells strange story of the first time he saw two men kiss…

While people around the world are being killed in wars resulting from the Biden Administration’s incompetence, Joe seems to be more concerned about people’s sexual preferences.

Towards the end of Joe’s remarks, he began to yell and pound his fist on the table, only to be led offstage by First Lady Jill Biden.

President Biden yelled, “SILENCE IS COMPLICITY!”… WE ARE THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THERE IS NOTHING BEYOND OUR CAPACITY WHEN WE DO IT TOGETHER!”.

Joe Biden starts screaming and pounding his fist, then is led off stage by First Lady Jill Biden during his remarks at Human Rights Campaign Dinner…