Biden Loses It, Starts Yelling Gibberish During Truman Civil Rights Symposium Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered a speech tonight at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium. Biden struggled more to deliver this speech than any I have seen to this point. At several moments during the remarks, Biden began to scream nonsense, inserting words that made absolutely no contextual sense.

As Biden took the stage, he appeared to do a strange job, hustling to the podium. See a clip of that strange moment below…

Biden mistakenly said that we have the toughest ‘grating force’ when talking about our Military. Biden can be quoted as saying, “We have and always will have the strongest, toughest grating force, fighting force.” See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "We have and always will have the strongest, toughest grating force, fighting force…" pic.twitter.com/uvcMDJ1CRr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

Biden then struggled to say ‘fighting force’ once again, screaming into the microphone ‘fighting fice’. He can be quoted as saying, “I’m honored to oversee the greatest fighting force, literally not figuratively, in the history of the world, and that’s not hyperbole. And, I might add, the most diverse fighting fice!— force in the history of the world!”

How can the audience clap, ignoring the fact that Biden is barely able to hold it together at the podium? See a clip of this scary moment below…

BIDEN: "…and, I might add, the most diverse fighting fice!— force in the history of the world!" pic.twitter.com/HYzpPP2pqw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

Biden is struggling to even read from a teleprompter… Is there seriously anybody who believes that he is capable of executing the duties of the Office of President of the United States?

This is simply ABSURD!