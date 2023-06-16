Biden Loses It: “What In The Hell—Heck Are We Talking About Here?” (Video)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden held an event yesterday in order to show a film called ‘Flamin’ Hot’. The film is described as following on Google….

Richard Montanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant, was a janitor at Frito Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. His creation, inspired by the flavours of his community, revitalises Frito-Lay and disrupts the food industry.

During his speech at the screening, Biden appeared to lose it. While talking about children in American schools, he snapped, exclaiming “what the hell!” Biden then reeled himself in, changing hell to “heck”.

BIDEN: "You realize that 26 out of every 100 in grades kindergarten through 12 speak Spanish? No, think about it! What in the hell—heck are we talking about here?"



Biden completely made up that statistic. pic.twitter.com/AsxvbfI2Uh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2023

Metro Philadelphia reports on this event…

President Joe Biden and director Eva Longoria welcomed hundreds to the White House lawn Thursday to screen the new movie, “Flamin’ Hot,” a feel-good story about how a Mexican American janitor working at Frito-Lay sold his superiors on his idea to spice up the crunchy snack’s cheesy coating. They held out the tale of one-time janitor Richard Montañez, which is based on his memoir, as an inspirational account of how one man reached for a dream and overcame the odds — gliding past indications that Montañez’ account is dubious. Biden told the crowd: “When I think about tonight’s movie, I think about courage. So many of you, your ancestors left behind all that they knew to start a new life in the United States.” Longoria said Montañez’ story inspired her because she has been told “no” during her career, that ideas don’t come from people like her, that she couldn’t do certain jobs because she is a woman. She said she and her team worked hard “to produce this authentic film steeped in inclusion.” https://metrophiladelphia.com/bidens-eva-longoria-flamin-hot-movie-origins-spicy-cheetos/