Biden Lurks Over School Children In Washington D.C. (Video)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden traveled to the Eliot-Hine Middle School in Washington D.C. today in order to welcome kids back to the classrooms. Schools are back in session nationwide.

During his appearance at Eliot-Hine Middle School, President Biden could be seen lurking over school children. Biden kept his distance, and mumbled a joke that seemed to allude to the extensive vacation time he has taken as President. Biden can be quoted as saying to the children, “The hardest thing is to come back after 3 months of not doing any work, not doing any homework, all of the sudden you have a lot to make up, everybody has a lot to catch up, from what, the end of the last year.”

See that incoherent and rambling statement in the clip below…

President Biden and First Lady Jill could also be seen shaking hands with children during their appearance at the school. Biden coughed repeatedly into his hand, continuing to shake hands with the line of children. See a clip of that moment below…

Pathetic, embarrassing, and weird!

What do you think?

