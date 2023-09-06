Biden Makes Awkward Entrance, Violates His Own Mask Policy (Video)

President Joe Biden held remarks today on the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) finalizing a new contract covering America’s West Coast ports from the White House.

Biden made an awkward entrance to the ceremony, stumbling onto the stage without his mask. Remember, just yesterday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured us that Biden would be wearing a mask indoors after First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19.

She can be quoted as saying yesterday, “President Biden tested negative last night for COVID-19 and tested negative today. He is not experiencing any symptoms. As far as the steps he is taking, since the President was with the First Lady yesterday, he will be masking while indoors and around people. In alignment with CDC guidance. As has been the practice in the past, the President will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors, and while outside as well.”

Biden wandered up to the podium today, fiddling with his mask in his hands, not following the protocol that his own White House had publicly stated that he would follow. Biden then said upon taking the podium, “Let me explain to the press. I’ve been tested again today, I’m clear across the board, but they keep telling me because this has to be ten days or something, I gotta keep wearing, but don’t tell ’em I didn’t have it on when I walked in… Alright?”

Biden frustrated with having to wear mask “Don’t tell them I didn’t have it on when I walked in”… pic.twitter.com/B90TNp6JPP — Rare (@Rare) September 6, 2023

Pathetic!

