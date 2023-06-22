Biden Makes Indian Prime Minister Uncomfortable, Leads Him By Hand To Meet Jill (Video)

President Joe Biden is currently meeting with the Indian Prime Minister at the White House. Yesterday, footage showed the two standing together.

Biden then takes the Indian Prime Minister by the hand, leading him over to meet First Lady Jill Biden. The Indian Prime Minister looked uncomfortable.

President Joe Biden and congressional leaders will roll out the red carpet for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, as the right-wing Hindu nationalist leader arrives for an official state visit to the United States. Modi will address a joint session of Congress and will be feted at a White House state dinner — a diplomatic honor usually reserved for close allies. On Sunday, many Indian Americans took to the streets in major cities across the country for an “India Unity Day” march to welcome Modi to the U.S. The marches, organized by the American overseas arm of Modi’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party, were a show of support for the controversial Indian leader who has faced criticism for presiding over human rights violations, an erosion of the country’s democracy, and a crackdown in Indian-controlled Kashmir. That Democrats and Republicans alike are honoring Modi this week demonstrates the White House and Congress are willing to overlook his right-wing populist agenda in the pursuit of a strategically important relationship that will allow the U.S. to counter China’s influence. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2023/06/20/india-modi-visit-united-states/70325476007/

How embarrassing is it that other world leaders are subjected to our President on a regular basis?

