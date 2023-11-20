Biden Makes No Sense, Rambles On During Turkey Pardoning Ceremony (Video)

During the annual turkey pardoning ceremony held at the White House today, President Joe Biden rambled on, spouting nonsense about somebody named ‘Brittney’. Biden never did clarify exactly who he was talking about.

Biden can be quoted as saying, “Now, just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds. Competition. They had to work hard to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles. You could say it’s even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour, or, or, or Brittney’s tour… She’s down in…. It’s kinda warm in Brazil right now.”

What is Biden talking about? See a clip of this rambling, nonsensical statement by the President of the United States today from the White House lawn in the clip below…

Are we honestly supposed to believe that Joe Biden is capable of making serious decisions of consequence for this Nation at this point? He can barely deliver a speech while reading from a massive teleprompter.

If you remember correctly, Biden has routinely struggled to remember the names and locations of Nations currently embroiled in conflicts across the world. He even claimed that Putin is ‘losing the war in Iraq’.

See that statement below…