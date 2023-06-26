Biden Makes Stunning Admission: “I Sold A Lot Of State Secrets And A Lot Of Very Important Things” (Video)

During a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi last week, President Joe Biden strangely claimed that he “stole a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things”.

Is this an omission of guilt? Why on Earth would Biden say something like this, and why did it garner no response from anybody around him? This is truly unbelievable. Take a look at that moment below…

BIDEN (last week): "I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things…" pic.twitter.com/eyEaQEevRp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

Keep in mind, Biden has been discovered to have taken bribes while he was Vice President. This information was revealed in an investigation conducted by the House Oversight Committee.

WION reports on that bribery scheme…

In a shocking expose ahead of the next US presidential elections, Fox News has alleged, citing sources, that US President Joe Biden received a substantial payment of $5 million from an executive at the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings. It is noteworthy that Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, served on the board of this company. The matter is related to the gas firm’s executive who was facing challenges in accessing the US oil market due to a corruption investigation by Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin and was seeking favour from the Bidens. According to the report by Fox News, the FBI was informed about this information during an interview in June 2020 with a confidential human source who indicated that then-vice president Biden and a foreign individual were allegedly involved in a criminal bribery scheme, which reportedly had an impact on US policy decisions The report refers to an FBI FD-1023 form, which is used by FBI agents to document unverified information provided by confidential human sources. The form, dated 30 June 2020, reportedly describes the interviewed source as “highly credible.” As per the form, the source discussed multiple meetings held with a senior executive from Burisma over several years, starting in 2015. https://www.wionews.com/world/biden-received-5-mn-in-bribery-scheme-with-ukrainian-gas-firm-report-602651

This is surely a shocking clip considering the context!