Biden Mumbles, Forgets Winston Churchill’s Name During Rant To UK Prime Minister (Video)

President Joe Biden hosted the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House today for an “official working visit”.

During the visit, Biden rambled about the Truman balcony, telling an incoherent story that truly made no sense. Biden then forgot the name of legendary British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden tells UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a rambling story about the Truman Balcony, then forgets Winston Churchill's name pic.twitter.com/npnPMBvQmF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2023

See a video of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arriving at the White House below…

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at the White House for talks with President Joe Biden https://t.co/b18gkro48y pic.twitter.com/aixvkfpxZC — Bloomberg (@business) June 8, 2023

CNN reports on the Prime Minister’s visit…

When United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits the White House on Thursday, he hopes a shared perspective on Ukraine and a new push for economic partnership can reinforce what has been a steady, if rather business-like, working relationship. For President Joe Biden and his team, a relatively low-key prime minister whose term has outlasted a wilting head of lettuce – unlike his predecessor’s – is reason enough for celebration. Stability in 10 Downing Street has allowed for better coordination on Ukraine, according to officials, and helped resolve a festering dispute over Northern Ireland trade rules. Sunak’s pragmatic approach in some ways mirrors Biden’s, even if they hold opposing ideological outlooks. That makes Thursday’s meeting in the Oval Office – Sunak’s first since taking office – a key moment for the men as they look to deepen their relationship. They will hold talks before holding a news conference in the early afternoon. The talks come at a turning point in the Russia-Ukraine war, following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam and ahead of a widely expected counteroffensive meant to retake territory. The White House said Ukraine would be “top of mind” in Thursday’s meeting. https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/08/politics/joe-biden-rishi-sunak-visit/index.html