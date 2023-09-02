Biden Mumbles, Says America Has One Of The Strongest Economies In Our History (Video)

President Biden held remarks yesterday from the White House to address the August jobs report. That report showed that unemployment had risen. Not only is unemployment up, but prices continue to rise.

Videos by Rare

Americans are paying more than ever before for essential goods like groceries. Gasoline is up at least $1.40 per gallon under the Biden Administration. Despite these truths, during his speech yesterday from the White House, President Biden claimed that America is in “America is now in one of the strongest job creating periods in our history.”

Biden seemingly mumbled throughout a majority of his speech. He slurs several words together during the following statement. See a clip of that moment below…

Joe Biden says “America is now in one of the strongest job creating periods in our history” pic.twitter.com/Oa7bpjGeAr — Rare (@Rare) September 1, 2023

Instead of working to cut prices for Americans, Biden opined on his Administration’s plans to force American auto-manufacturers to build electric vehicles instead of gasoline powered cars. Keep in mind, electric vehicles are still out of the price range of most Americans.

Biden can be quoted as saying, “On my watch, we used tax cuts for companies to stay in America and create American jobs in America. We’re providing additional tax incentives for companies to pay their workers prevailing wages. Wages you can raise a family on.”

Biden omits the fact that prices for everyday items have soared during his Administration, leaving millions of Americans struggling to raise their families.

Biden continued, “If you get, and if they hire registered apprentices, like those trains and sponsored by unions, that’s what happens. Some clean energy projects will still be worth million of dollars. This is a major incentive to pay prevailing wage, and hire union workers. It’s good for workers.”

Remember, the labor unions are a huge chunk of the Democrat voter and donor bases. When Biden puts power into the hands of the union bosses, he is simply providing a service to those who fund the Democrat Party, strengthening not the workers, but the union bosses.

Biden also claimed that these incentives based on green energy would be good for American companies’ bottom line. Again, false. Non-renewable energy sources like coal, natural gas, and oil are far cheaper and less impactful than ‘renewable’ energy sources such as wind and solar.

Wind and solar power require devastation of natural ecosystems in order to pave way for fields of panels, and deadly bird-killing turbines. Not only are these ‘renewable’ sources of energy less effective, they are also incredibly more expensive. Green energy exists in the ‘private sector’ solely on the will of our government.

The one exception to this rule is Tesla. Tesla produces a fantastic product, though still receiving government credits for green energy, for one reason. They refuse to use union labor.

For that, Joe Biden has excluded Tesla, undoubtedly the msot innovative and advanced electric car company in the world, from Biden’s ‘green energy expansion’ funded by the massive spending bills passed through a Democrat Congress.

Green energy is a government-funded mirage. A prop-up that will undoubtedly fail, because as we know, government is absolutely dreadful at picking winners and losers in the private sector. Those selected and funded by government almost always go down in flames. See Solyndra for example.

The end result will be that Democrat union bosses, Democrat politicians, and Democrat contractors will receive billions in taxpayer funds for a product that has no use to the average American, and only serves to degrade the American quality of life for generations to come.

See a clip of Joe Biden making that statement below…

Joe Biden explains how his Administration uses tax incentives to destroy America’s car manufacturing plants… pic.twitter.com/j4nTA49mnB — Rare (@Rare) September 1, 2023

Pathetic!