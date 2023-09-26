Biden Mumbles, Struggles To Speak During Meeting of President’s Board of Advisors To HBCUs (Video)

President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris held a a meeting of the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities yesterday at the White House.

During the meeting, President Joe Biden attempted to deliver remarks. While speaking, Biden seemed incredibly confused. He spoke softly, barely enunciating his words. Though the meeting was only held at 3 PM, watching Biden you would think that it was one or two in the morning.

Biden can be quoted as saying, “Folks have the audacity to say I cut funding for— I saw, heard something on one of the, uh, on the internet, that I cut funding for HBCUs, but that’s the furthest thing from the truth. Then again, a lot on the internet.”

BIDEN (mumbling): "Folks have the audacity to say I cut funding for— I saw, heard something on one of the, uh, on the internet, that I cut funding for HBCUs, but that's the furthest thing from the truth. Then again, a lot on the internet." pic.twitter.com/Mz9dJmlvjx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2023

Biden also struggled to speak during a recent U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit at the White House. The President gave up during his speech, saying, “We’re working with Congress to invest $40 billion in our Pacific Island’s Infrastructure Initiative. We call it the P G, P I— anyway, doesn’t matter what we call it, but that’s what it is”

BIDEN: "We're working with Congress to invest $40 billion in our Pacific Island's Infrastructure Initiative. We call it the P G, P I— anyway, doesn't matter what we call it, but that's what it is" pic.twitter.com/uf3ol2uaoH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 25, 2023