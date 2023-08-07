Biden Mumbles, Talks About Being “Past His Prime” During Astros Visit (Video)

President Joe Biden arrived at the White House today after spending the last ten days on vacation at his beach home in Rehoboth and his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Videos by Rare

See footage of Biden arriving at the White House while ignoring reporters in the clip below…

Biden — making a mid-morning return to the office after 11 straight days on vacation — once again ignores questions from the press pic.twitter.com/U2tpOaNgYP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2023

Biden welcomed the 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros to the White House today. During his appearance at the ceremony, Biden gave short remarks. During his speech, Biden showed no signs of being rested. He mumbled, almost worst than usual, throughout the entire speech.

His words slurred together, it appeared as if Biden struggled to deliver these remarks. Biden mumbled about Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee during the ceremony, saying, “You want Sheila Jackson Lee on your team because you don’t wanna be on the opposite side of her.”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "You want Sheila Jackson Lee on your team because you don't wanna be on the opposite side of her" pic.twitter.com/uARNKMjJTt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2023

Biden joked about being past his prime, saying, “People counted you out, saying you’re past your prime. Hell, I know something about that!”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "People counted you out, saying you're past your prime. Hell, I know something about that" pic.twitter.com/IySlGhA7Ms — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2023

If you think Biden’s incompetence is a laughing matter, I urge you to take a look at a statement made in Congress today by the father of Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Jr.

Hoover, Jr. was killed during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal conducted by the Biden Administration in 2021. Biden’s incompetence, along with that of senior military officials, got Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Jr. killed.

See that heartbreaking statement below…

Darin Hoover, father of fallen Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Jr., tells Biden over the botched Afghanistan withdrawal:



"Do what our son did — be a grown ass man. Admit to your mistakes … resign immediately." pic.twitter.com/cgTi7TDlwe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2023

Biden’s incompetence isn’t funny… It’s deadly. It has gotten good men and women killed. This President must be removed from office.