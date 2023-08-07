Biden Mumbles, Talks About Being “Past His Prime” During Astros Visit (Video)

0 Votes

President Joe Biden arrived at the White House today after spending the last ten days on vacation at his beach home in Rehoboth and his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Videos by Rare

See footage of Biden arriving at the White House while ignoring reporters in the clip below…

Biden welcomed the 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros to the White House today. During his appearance at the ceremony, Biden gave short remarks. During his speech, Biden showed no signs of being rested. He mumbled, almost worst than usual, throughout the entire speech.

His words slurred together, it appeared as if Biden struggled to deliver these remarks. Biden mumbled about Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee during the ceremony, saying, “You want Sheila Jackson Lee on your team because you don’t wanna be on the opposite side of her.”

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden joked about being past his prime, saying, “People counted you out, saying you’re past your prime. Hell, I know something about that!”

See a clip of that moment below…

If you think Biden’s incompetence is a laughing matter, I urge you to take a look at a statement made in Congress today by the father of Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Jr.

Hoover, Jr. was killed during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal conducted by the Biden Administration in 2021. Biden’s incompetence, along with that of senior military officials, got Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Jr. killed.

See that heartbreaking statement below…

Biden’s incompetence isn’t funny… It’s deadly. It has gotten good men and women killed. This President must be removed from office.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

“Nice Shot Megan!”: Trump Roasts Megan Rapinoe After Missed Shot In Upset Loss

Democrat Jasmine Crockett Says Republicans Are Criminals For Investigating Biden DOJ (Video)