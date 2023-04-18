Biden Mumbles Through Another Speech, Confuses Billion and Trillion (Video)

President Joe Biden had yet another awkward gaffe-ridden speech on the White House Lawn while giving a speech on Tuesday.

At one point in the speech while discussing the Biden Administration’s efforts to bring in more care-workers, Biden stopped mid-sentence. He began to say registered nurses, but stopped. He then immediately jumped to ‘apprenticeship programs’.

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden: "We're expanding partnerships with community colleges, registered nu—apprenticeship programs, and the America Corps" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/AIRp19zaka — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2023

Biden then continued, repeating the lie that he slashed the deficit by over $1.7 Trillion. Biden is so mentally absent that he flubbed the line, accidentally saying $1.7 Billion.

MINUTES EARLIER: "I was able to cut the deficit by $1.7 billion!" pic.twitter.com/SOHWN56Z1H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2023

He then corrected himself, mumbling and stammering all over himself. See a clip of that moment below…

Mere moments after claiming he cut the deficit by "$1.7 billion," Biden claims he "cut the deficit by $1.7 trillion" — then mumbles about cutting it more.



Except every single word is a lie. pic.twitter.com/pc8RMyQU0y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2023

This President continues to show signs of a serious mental decline. Under no circumstance should Congress continue to sit on their hands as he displays such glaring problems.

Biden does not have the mental stamina to deliver a speech, much less conduct the duties of the office of President of the United States.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy even said yesterday that he has not heard from the White House since his initial meeting over 75 days ago. See a clip of that moment below…

"Unfortunately, I have not heard from the White House since our very first meeting [75 days ago]," says @SpeakerMcCarthy.



"Biden has been missing in action and misleading the public." pic.twitter.com/Ln7XADuVRM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 17, 2023