Biden Mumbles Through Another Speech, Confuses Billion and Trillion (Video)

President Joe Biden had yet another awkward gaffe-ridden speech on the White House Lawn while giving a speech on Tuesday.

At one point in the speech while discussing the Biden Administration’s efforts to bring in more care-workers, Biden stopped mid-sentence. He began to say registered nurses, but stopped. He then immediately jumped to ‘apprenticeship programs’.

Videos by Rare

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden then continued, repeating the lie that he slashed the deficit by over $1.7 Trillion. Biden is so mentally absent that he flubbed the line, accidentally saying $1.7 Billion.

He then corrected himself, mumbling and stammering all over himself. See a clip of that moment below…

This President continues to show signs of a serious mental decline. Under no circumstance should Congress continue to sit on their hands as he displays such glaring problems.

Biden does not have the mental stamina to deliver a speech, much less conduct the duties of the office of President of the United States.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy even said yesterday that he has not heard from the White House since his initial meeting over 75 days ago. See a clip of that moment below…

