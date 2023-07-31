Biden Mumbles Through Ridiculous Story About Wearing ‘Nuts and Bolts’ As Cufflinks In High School (Video)

President Joe Biden made a dismal appearance on a podcast recently. The President seemed tired, mumbling through several rambling stories throughout the appearance.

Videos by Rare

Biden told a debunked story about his interactions with an AMRTAK conductor. That story has been debunked by AP, as the conductor Biden is talking about died before Biden reached 1 million miles on AMTRAK. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden tells a debunked story about an Amtrak conductor who told him, as VP, he went 1.1 million miles on AF2 and 1.2 million miles on Amtrak.



That never happened. The conductor retired from Amtrak in 1993 and died in 2014. Biden didn't reach a million miles on AF2 until 2015. pic.twitter.com/QFc7MVphJn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

Biden also told a rambling story about wearing ‘nuts and bolts’ as cuff links in High School. President Biden rambled on-and-on during this story. See the President struggling to tell his rambling story below…

Biden tells a rambling story about wearing nuts and bolts as cufflinks to a school dance in ninth grade pic.twitter.com/1OMPAWjLEq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

Does anybody actually believe that this man is capable of fulfilling his duties as President of the United States? Can you imagine what other World leaders think about our Nation with this man as our Commander in Chief?

This has gone on long enough. Congress must remove Biden via the 25th Amendment immediately. The world is in danger!