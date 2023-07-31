Biden Mumbles Through Ridiculous Story About Wearing ‘Nuts and Bolts’ As Cufflinks In High School (Video)

President Joe Biden made a dismal appearance on a podcast recently. The President seemed tired, mumbling through several rambling stories throughout the appearance.

Videos by Rare

Biden told a debunked story about his interactions with an AMRTAK conductor. That story has been debunked by AP, as the conductor Biden is talking about died before Biden reached 1 million miles on AMTRAK. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden also told a rambling story about wearing ‘nuts and bolts’ as cuff links in High School. President Biden rambled on-and-on during this story. See the President struggling to tell his rambling story below…

Does anybody actually believe that this man is capable of fulfilling his duties as President of the United States? Can you imagine what other World leaders think about our Nation with this man as our Commander in Chief?

This has gone on long enough. Congress must remove Biden via the 25th Amendment immediately. The world is in danger!

What do you think?

-2 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Democrat Says Joe Biden Talked To Hunter’s Business Partners, But Only About “The Weather” (Video)

Trump Calls For Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell To Step Down (Video)