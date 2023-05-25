Biden Mumbles Through Statement On “Hate” and “Antisemitism” (Video)

President Joe Biden released a video statement today announcing “100 bold actions” that his Administration is allegedly going to take to combat ‘hate’ and ‘antisemitism’.

Keep in mind, Biden is a member of the Democrat Party which harbors such rabid antisemitic politicians such as Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and even Hakeem Jeffries who was caught defending his uncle’s Louis Farrakahn-esque teachings in New York.

The Democrat Party IS the main force of antisemitism in America today. They are the driving force behind the importation of dangerous radical Islamic ‘refugees’ that perpetuate hatred and violence against Jewish Americans across America.

Biden, of course, made no mention of the rabid antisemitic factions of his own Party. He struggled to read the statement, mumbling through its entirety. His words slurred together, Biden was clearly struggling in this clip. Watch below…

NOW – Biden says U.S. government agencies will take over 100 "bold and unprecedented" actions to "fight hate" and antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/bIX9nUEGfQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 25, 2023

You can see a longer version of this clip via the President’s Twitter account below…

The venom and violence of antisemitism will not be the story of our time.



Today, I'm releasing the most ambitious and comprehensive U.S. government-led effort to combat antisemitism in history.



Allow me to lay it out: pic.twitter.com/XaELutboLV — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2023

If the Democrat Party was serious about defending Jewish Americans, they would expel the radical antisemitic members of their own Party. Just as in most cases, they don’t actually care about what they claim to care about.

There was a significant shift in the Jewish American vote from 2016 to 2020. Former President Donald Trump gained 6% of the Jewish vote in just four years. It is no coincidence that it was within the timeframe of 2016 to 2020 that we saw the election of Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Democrat Party has stopped hiding the antisemitic factions of their Party, and now displays them prominently. Biden can talk the talk, but when examining the actions of his own Party, his words ring hollow.