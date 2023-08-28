Biden Mumbles Through Statement On Jacksonville Shooting (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered remarks today to address a recent shooting in Jacksonville, Florida. Three people were fatally shot at a Dollar General in Jacksonville on August 26th, 2023. Biden was on vacation when the shooting occurred.

President Biden mumbled throughout his remarks, staring at the paper in front of him, slurring his words together. Embarrassing to say the least. See a clip of Biden mumbling through a portion of his remarks in the clip below…

Biden also attempted to sow racial division, pointing out that he has been communicating with ‘African-American’ leaders in Jacksonville. The President can be quoted as saying, “I’ve spoken to the governor and the mayor and Black community leaders in Jacksonville, Florida — the sheriff, who’s an African American..”

Remember, this President literally just got back from vacation last night. He should be well-rested. Instead, President Biden continues to show glaring signs of a public decline the likes of which we have never seen.