Biden Mumbles Through Strange Story About Showing Children His Office: “I Couldn’t Resist” (Video

President Joe Biden gave a short address today to the press concerning the meeting of his economic ‘Competition Council’. During that address, Biden attempted to tell a strange story about showing children his office. Biden apologized to the press for arriving late, claiming that he was showing people his office.

Biden mumbled throughout the story he was attempting to tell, seeming low on energy. This is the same Biden we saw almost fall asleep during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog yesterday.

Biden can be quoted as saying, “I must tell you, I couldn’t resist, two of the children of a man and a woman who got me started back in 1972, actually 1970, were in town and I showed them the office, and I apologize for keeping you waiting, I really am.”

See a confused President making this statement below…

BIDEN: "I couldn't resist, two of the children of a man and a woman who got me started back in 1972, actually 1970, were in town and I showed them the office" pic.twitter.com/OOyKcntxZX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2023

See the video of Biden appearing the nearly fall asleep during a meeting with the Israeli President just yesterday below…

As Biden falls asleep on live tv the world is laughing at us!! 🤡



ABSOLUTE EMBARRASSMENT! pic.twitter.com/2iWDNZuowB — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 18, 2023

This President is obviously struggling!