Biden Mumbles, Woman Collapses During LSU Championship Ceremony At The White House (Video)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the LSU women’s basketball team at the White House today to celebrate their 2023 championship victory.

At one point during the ceremony, Biden bragged about his own athleticism, claiming that he ‘wasn’t a bad athlete’. He also bragged about his family during a mumbling rant. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden also confused the name of LSU MVP Angel Reese, calling her Angela Reese. Biden then corrects himself. See a clip of that moment below…

A woman then shockingly collapsed during Biden’s speech. The President seemed absolutely stunned, standing with his arms out. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden visibly stunned as woman collapses during White House LSU Championship Visit pic.twitter.com/dDHSaYLZmw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2023

ABC reports on this visit….

President Joe Biden was hosting the NCAA championship men’s and women’s basketball teams at separate events. His wife, Jill, planned to join the celebration for Louisiana State’s women’s team. After the Tigers beat Iowa for the title in April in a game the first lady attended, she caused an uproar by suggesting that the Hawkeyes also come to the White House. LSU star Angel Reese called the idea “A JOKE” and said she would prefer to visit with former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, instead. The LSU team largely is Black, while Iowa’s top player, Caitlin Clark, is white, as are most of her teammates. Nothing came of the first lady’s idea and only the Tigers were invited. Reese ultimately said she would not skip the White House visit. “I’m a team player,” Reese said. “I’m going to do what’s best for the team.” Reese and Emily Ward, both team captains, were presenting team jerseys to Biden and the first lady.