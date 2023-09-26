Biden Nearly Falls Down The Short Stairs Of Air Force One (Video)

0 Votes

President Joe Biden nearly fell down the steps of Air Force One today when landing in Michigan. Biden made a brief stop in Michigan today before heading to California to attend a fundraiser for his 2024 re-election campaign.

Videos by Rare

It is speculated that Biden will meet with Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom while in California tonight. Biden is reportedly staying in San Francisco tonight. It didn’t take long for Biden to embarrass himself on this trip, stumbling down the short steps of Air Force One.

If Biden were using the bigger steps, it is almost certain that he would fall. See the clip of Biden nearly falling down the short steps of Air Force One in the clip below…

See another angle of Biden’s stumble below…

Total embarrassment!

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Beloved Iconic TV Actor Dead At 90

Amazon Being Sued by FTC and 17 States