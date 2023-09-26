Biden Nearly Falls Down The Short Stairs Of Air Force One (Video)

President Joe Biden nearly fell down the steps of Air Force One today when landing in Michigan. Biden made a brief stop in Michigan today before heading to California to attend a fundraiser for his 2024 re-election campaign.

It is speculated that Biden will meet with Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom while in California tonight. Biden is reportedly staying in San Francisco tonight. It didn’t take long for Biden to embarrass himself on this trip, stumbling down the short steps of Air Force One.

If Biden were using the bigger steps, it is almost certain that he would fall. See the clip of Biden nearly falling down the short steps of Air Force One in the clip below…

ANOTHER ANGLE: Biden nearly trips as he exits Air Force One using the short stairs — which his staffers make him use to avoid tripping pic.twitter.com/RBcactMYHN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2023

See another angle of Biden’s stumble below…

Biden nearly loses his footing — even as he uses the short stairs to avoid such situations — as he exits AF1 in Michigan.



He then heads over to greet, among others, rabid antisemite Rashida Tlaib. pic.twitter.com/qgv5k3mO7T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2023

Total embarrassment!