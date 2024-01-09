Biden Nearly Falls Up Stairs Of Air Force One While Departing South Carolina (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered a speech in Charleston, South Carolina yesterday in which he claimed to have started the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. This speech received much criticism online, as critics noted that Biden has routinely falsely claimed throughout his career that he started the Civil Rights Movement.

Videos by Rare

During that speech, Biden was interrupted by a group of pro-Hamas protestors who criticized Biden for his handling of the situation in Israel. After the protestors broke out into hysteria, Biden assured them, saying, “I understand their passion and I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza.”

See a clip of that moment below…

🚨 Biden's speech in Charleston is interrupted by pro-Hamas protesters.



He tells them: "I understand their passion and I've been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza" pic.twitter.com/fPuup0mSLx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2024

While departing South Carolina following his speech in Charleston, President Biden nearly fell up the stairs of Air Force One yet again. Despite the fact that Biden is using the smaller staircase to prevent any additional risk of falling, as he has in the past, the President still nearly fell immediately upon stepping onto the staircase. See a clip of Biden nearly falling up the stairs of Air Force One below…

Biden, using a smaller plane with smaller stairs, still managed to nearly trip as he departed South Carolina earlier today.



He took no questions. pic.twitter.com/wbZcqeESWJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 9, 2024

Another pathetic showing!