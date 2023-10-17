Biden Needed Directions, Appeared Extremely Confused During Last Visit To Israel (Video)

Upon his arrival during his last visit to Israel President Joe Biden appeared extremely confused. As Biden walked off of Air Force One, he asked those gathered, “what am I doing now?” The President is expected to make another appearance in Israel this week after the Hamas terror attacks left over 1,500 people dead.

Videos by Rare

During his last visit, Biden needed directions from the Israeli Military present on where to stand, as one of the officials resorted to pointing where Biden was supposed to stand. While this interaction took place, Biden struggled to put on his sunglasses. See a clip of that disastrous moment from Biden’s last trip to Israel below…

JOE BIDEN in Israel: "What am I doing now?" pic.twitter.com/liBEsBsz2f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2022

We can probably expect more of the same from Biden when he arrives in Israel this time, only things might actually be worse. As Biden continues to decline, his public appearances seem to get more and more embarrassing.

At a time when the world is in desperate need of a true leader, what we have is Joe Biden, who truly struggles to speak a coherent sentence. Biden’s absentee Presidency has allowed for the world to descend into chaos.

I’m sure that Hamas will be extremely scared of ole’ Joe.