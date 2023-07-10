Biden Needs Directions From King Charles In Britain (Video)

President Biden is having a less-than-impressive showing in Britain today ahead of a coming NATO summit in Europe. While walking with King Charles, Biden had to be pointed in the right direction several times.

Biden showed his signature walk, barely moving his hands and picking up his feet as he attempted to walk around with King Charles. Charles is 74, Biden is 80.

See the two walking around the Windsor Castle this morning in the video below…

Biden meets with King Charles at Windsor Castle pic.twitter.com/N0CDLtG4B5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

King Charles then had to direct Biden away from the Redcoat guards. Biden stares at the guard, seemingly bewildered. He then is pulled away by King Charles. See a clip of that moment below…

King Charles has trouble getting Biden to move on pic.twitter.com/wSA68xb6VA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

We showed a clip of Biden staring at reporters with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before drinking a cup of tea, see a clip of that moment below…

In London, Biden sits and stares at the press before drinking some tea with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pic.twitter.com/xOACseB9Jc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

The United States, once represented by strong and capable men, is now represented by a man who needs directions on a simple walk around an event.

It is simply ridiculous that nobody in Washington D.C. is discussing Biden’s steep deterioration. The fact that his family is ignoring the obvious signs is indicative of their thirst for power and influence. By any means necessary.

Biden surely gave a terrible showing in Britain. He embarrassed the United States once again!