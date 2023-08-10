Biden Needs Directions Off Stage Again In Utah (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered a speech today at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

During that speech, Biden ranted and raved about the number of times that he has been to the Middle East. The President can be quoted as saying, “I have been in and out of Iraq and Afghanistan over 38 times.”

Biden reportedly has only been to the Middle East about 21 times, and has repeatedly exaggerated the number of trips he has made to the region over the years. See a clip of that statement from a tired Joe Biden below…

Biden tells veterans he has "been in and out of Iraq and Afghanistan over 38 times…"



He has previously said it was "50 times, 48 times," "40 times, 38 times," and "well over 27, 28 times" — but the actual number is closer to 21 times. pic.twitter.com/MeHelKdZRX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2023

Towards the end of his speech, Biden looked to his right, gesturing his hand as if he was asking somebody in the audience for which direction to exit the stage. Why does Biden never know where the stage exit is?

See a clip of that moment below…

