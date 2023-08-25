Biden Jokes About Trump’s Mugshot: “Handsome Guy” (Video)

When President Biden was questioned by reporters about his remarks on Donald Trump getting a mugshot, he smugly smirked and said: “handsome guy, wonderful guy.”

Videos by Rare

That handsome guy who is leading Biden in the polls for the presidential candidacy, namely former President Donald Trump, has been taken to the Fulton County jail and had his mugshot taken. The first mugshot taken of a United States President in history.

With the massive controversy surrounding the indictments of Donald Trump and his compatriots, many reporters were trying to get a comment out of Biden, other than “no comment” of course. While Biden exited his pilates class the reporters approached him. They began by interrogating Biden on whether or not he had seen the mugshot and so forth. Biden told them that he had in fact seen the picture, chuckling to himself. In the midst of all of the booing, you can faintly hear Biden make his comment. See that moment in the video below.

Biden On Donald Trump’s Mugshot: “Handsome Guy” (Video)

Due to Biden’s policies and cognitive decline, he has been considered one of the least popular Presidents, maybe even the bottom two. On the polar opposite end, Donald Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson pulled in over 100 million views in hours. With that in mind it may come as no surprise that the Biden Administration has done everything in their power to stop Trump on his path to presidency.

Although the Biden Administration has stayed out of commenting on the Trump cases and indictments for the most part, it is all too clear how relieved Biden is that Trump is in deep waters. Donald Trump, clearly angered that the indictments have all sprung up during his campaigning, has said since the mugshot: “I came in, I was treated very nicely — but it is what it is. I took a mugshot. I had never heard the word mugshot. They didn’t teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance.” As reported by the New York Post he added: “a very sad experience. Very sad day for our country.”

