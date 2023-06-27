Biden On Kamala Harris: “I’m Not Sure How We’d Do It Without Her” (Video)

During remarks yesterday on ‘Investing in America’, President Joe Biden spoke about Vice President Kamala Harris. We covered Biden discussing at this same event Ukrainian President Zelenskyy just yesterday.

Videos by Rare

Biden claimed that he would be “peaking” with Zelenskyy later. See a clip of that ridiculous moment below…

BIDEN: "I also talked at length with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine … I may be peaking him later today." pic.twitter.com/7R7zgmrdOy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

During the portion of his speech discussing Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden can be quoted as saying, “I wanna thank Kamala, who’s there for every single important thing we do, and I’m not sure how we do it without her”.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "I wanna thank Kamala, who's there for every single important thing we do, and I'm not sure how we do it without her." pic.twitter.com/6Pk7uCMjtJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

I have routinely reported on Joe Biden, showing nearly every moment he has been on camera since he burst into the Oval Office in January of 2021. It is evident to anybody who watches him that Biden is far from mentally competent.

How many decisions is Kamala Harris making in the White House? Is Kamala Harris the one truly making decisions at this point?

We know less about the day to day operations of the Biden White House than any other White House in modern history. Maybe, just maybe, there is a good reason for it.

We don’t have a President, we have a surrogate. A surrogate that is allowing for nameless, faceless individuals to steer our Country towards total catastrophe. A true “shadow government” in every sense of the word.