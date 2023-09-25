Biden On Kamala: “I Told You I Was Gonna Have A Smart Vice President” (Video)

During his remarks at the Phoenix Awards Dinner on Saturday night, President Joe Biden bragged about the ‘accomplishments’ of his Vice President Kamala Harris.

The President can be quoted as saying, “Thank you Kamala for that introduction and for your partnership, always fighting for freedom, she’s doing an incredible job, and she really is. I told you I was gonna have a smart Vice President, an African-American woman, and we got one and I’m honored to be with all of you tonight.”

During this statement, Biden slurs his words a bit, speeding up his words for no reason, and slowing down at points. See a clip of Biden making that statement below…

Biden also misrepresented his past, claiming that he was a Civil Rights figure. He also mumbled and slurred his way through this statement. Biden can be quoted as saying, “I started off as a kid in the civil rights movement in Wilmington, Delaware, when I was in high school. And the community, we won the c— we won by a staggering 3,100 or 3,200 votes when I ran the first time for the Senate!”

See a clip of that moment below…

