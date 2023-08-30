Biden On Maui Victims: ‘What Can I Tell Ya?’ (Video)

President Joe Biden held a press conference today on the federal response to the Maui wildfires and Hurricane Adalia. During his press conference made several disturbing statements about the situation in Maui.

At one point, Biden told reporters about those unable to locate their loved ones, “what can I tell ya?” The President can be quoted as saying, “It’s gonna be frustrating as the devil for people. They’ll say ‘Why can’t I go back? Storms are over, why can’t I go back to see if I can find that wedding ring? Or I can find that album, can’t find that thing I’ve lost in the house. It’s truly tough, really, really tough. I didn’t anything like that, but I, lightning struck my house, and I had to be out of that house for seven months (unintelligible) so much damage was done to the house that half the house almost collapsed. You wonder what’s gonna happen. We’ve already dedicated $400 million to pay for the debris removal, once we get the toxic stuff out, take all the removal, we’re gonna, the federal government is gonna pay for that. The state is not paying for that, and we’re gonna dedicate more if necessary. But I want to be clear with the people of Maui, and what to expect, the work we’re doing is going to take time. In some cases a long time. We’re gonna do it in a way that makes sure we’re respectful to the wishes and the traditions of the people of Hawaii as well. The process of removing hazardous material and cleaning the environmental damage means folks can’t get in the area right away. What can I tell ya?”

Joe Biden says "what can I tell ya?" about families not being able to search for their missing loved ones in Maui…



