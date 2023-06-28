Biden On Putin: “He’s Clearly Losing The War In Iraq” (Video)

Things just keep getting worse for President Biden. We covered a moment Biden had with reporters this morning where Joe screamed “NO!” in the face of reporters asking about evidence relating to a bribery scheme surrounding Hunter and Joe Biden.

You can watch that astounding clip below…

Reporter: “How involved were you in your son’s Chinese shake-down text message? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?"



Biden: “No, I wasn’t.”



Reporter: “Were you?”



Biden *yelling*: “No!” pic.twitter.com/dwLwbVQrju — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

Biden is losing it. After this moment, Biden became incredibly confused. When asked about Vladimir Putin and Russia, Biden claimed that Putin is “losing the war in Iraq”. What?

Biden can be quoted as saying, “He’s clearly losing the war in Iraq. He’s losing the war at home, and he is, uh, kind of a bit of a pariah around the world. It’s not just NATO, it’s not just the European Union, it’s Japan!”

See a clip of that disastrous moment below…

Biden: "[Putin] is clearly losing the war in Iraq" pic.twitter.com/dKt6yWWGFx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

Does Biden even know where he is currently, or what year it is? Just the other day in Palo Alto, California, Biden claimed that we would conserve 30% of all lands and waters by 2020… It’s 2023, Joe!

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "I've committed that by 2020, we will have conserved 30% of all the lands and waters…" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RTePcYFOpk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2023

It is obvious to everybody that pays attention to Joe Biden on a regular basis that he is not of sound mind. He has deteriorated into a shell of what he once was.

The idea that his friends, family, and colleagues would ignore his obvious decline is indicative of their thirst for power. Truly sickening to think that Biden is our President.