Biden Plays on Camera During Debt Ceiling Negotiation, Reporters Pushed Out After 1 Minute (Video)

President Joe Biden appeared to play around on camera during debt ceiling negotiations that took place today at the White House.

During a strange moment at the press conference, Biden made a weird face and raised his arms. The camera zoomed out, then zoomed out once again. Biden looked confused as Kevin McCarthy and Chuck Schumer appeared to look off into the distance.

See that odd moment below…

Looks like Biden's meeting with congressional leaders on the debt limit is off to a good start pic.twitter.com/4dbESHKK6n — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2023

Reporters got to ask Biden questions for all of less than a minute before his staff once again ushered reporters out of the room. Biden smirked at the reporters as they were pushed out of the room. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden smirks as his staffers herd the press out of the room after less than a minute pic.twitter.com/YjpyVdxxBb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2023

NBC reports on this meeting….

President Joe Biden and congressional leaders are meeting Tuesday in the Oval Office to open negotiations to head off an impending default crisis, although neither side expects the summit to make much progress. With the Treasury Department saying the government will run out of money as soon as June 1 unless Congress raises its borrowing limit, Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., have precious little time overcome the impasse and virtually no pre-existing relationship. But even sitting down together is seen as a major step forward, because the White House has so far refused to negotiate over the debt ceiling itself and both sides agree a resolution is essential to avoid the unprecedented economic calamity of a default.