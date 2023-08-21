Biden Proposes $700 To Maui Residents, Another $24 Billion to Ukraine

President Joe Biden has made his priorities clear through the aid that he has proposed. Biden has recently requested that Congress send an additional $24 Billion to the nation of Ukraine. Unfortunately, the residents of Maui, Hawaii have not received this kind of support from the Biden Administration.

For those struggling, having lost everything in the Maui wildfires, Biden has offered a mere $700 per household. While Biden ships billions to Ukraine, he won’t even give $1000 to Americans.

What good is $700 going to do somebody who has lost everything they own? We have published reports here at Rare confirming that the necessary emergency sirens were never alarmed by Hawaiian officials.

The Maui emergency chief even bragged about not sounding the alarms, claiming that he does not regret the decision despite thousands of potential deaths. It should be noted that this emergency chief later resigned from his position for ‘health reasons.’

One Maui resident even took to CNN to ask where Biden has been, claiming that the only people assisting Hawaiians affected by the wildfires are other Hawaiians, and that the federal government has been completely absent in efforts to recover from this devastating occurrence. See a clip of that statement below…

NEW: Maui resident calls out Biden for ignoring the Lahaina wildfire crisis and asks where he is.



"Where's the president?"



Answer: Biden is taking another vacation after getting back from a 2 week vacation.



Maui locals estimate the real number of deaths from the fires is… pic.twitter.com/LzMjAlviKw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 19, 2023

Keep in mind, this is not a singular event. Biden has also ignored the citizens of East Palestine, Ohio following the disastrous train derailment earlier this year that has devastated the local ecosystem.

Why do the citizens of Ukraine mean more to the Biden Administration than the American citizens in Hawaii? Could it be perhaps linked to the fact that Hunter Biden served on the Board of a UKRAINIAN energy company, Burisma?

Could it be that Biden is putting the well-being of those who have vested financial interest in the Bidens ahead of American citizens?

That is certainly what it looks like. America has no leader.