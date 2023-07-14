Biden Puts His Mouth On A Baby In Finland (Video)

President Joe Biden sniffed and put his mouth on a baby while departing Finland yesterday. The shocking video is making headlines across the United States today.

Biden, who has been notorious for his inappropriate actions in public with children, seemed to be unaware of the public perception of his behavior as he put his mouth on the child. The child seemed to be uncomfortable with the situation.

See a clip of that moment below…

#Biden tried to sniff a baby girl, disgusting 🤮 pic.twitter.com/9pvpZlYPHE — Maria P (@damadanoite14) July 14, 2023

Is this President unaware that there are cameras around him? Based on Biden’s awareness level in nearly every public situation we have observed to this point, there is a good chance that he has absolutely no idea where he even is.

I am dying for reporters to ask him, just once, “Do you know where you are right now, sir?”

This moment with the baby was preceded by a press conference in which President Biden took questions from two pre-screened reporters before calling a lid on the press conference. See Biden walking away from the press conference below…

Biden departs his "press conference" after calling on two pre-selected reporters.



He still has not answered questions about the cocaine scandal in his White House. pic.twitter.com/iSDiig3NOD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

If you like people who randomly sniff and put their mouth on babies and avoid questions from the press, Joe Biden may be your candidate in 2024.

If you’re a fan of individuals who use their position in government to amass large fortunes for their families, including the involvement of foreign governments that leverage those relationships into political victories against our Nation, then Joe Biden may be your candidate in 2024.

If you love our failing economy, shrinking world standing, and rising crime rates, then Joe Biden just may be your candidate in 2024.

What a complete embarrassment!