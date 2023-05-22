Biden Rambles, Stammers Through Press Conference In Hiroshima (Video)

President Biden struggled tremendously during a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan at the G7 Conference over the weekend. Biden called on reporters that had already been selected, reading their names from another one of his ‘cheat sheets’.

See a clip of Biden reading from that list below…

Videos by Rare

Biden pulls out a list of pre-selected reporters to call on at his "press conference" in Japan pic.twitter.com/MiFQsh0tCK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 21, 2023

Biden also rambled through an explanation on the spending bills that he and the Democrats have passed in recent years, claiming that “most of the spending hasn’t kicked in yet.” The Biden Treasury Department has even bragged about the effects of the ‘American Rescue Plan’ all the way back in March of 2022. Which is it? See a clip of Biden saying that the bills have “not kicked in yet” below…

BIDEN: "My guess is I'll get a question about, you know, wait a minute — the American people aren't satisfied. Well guess what? As I've told you all before. Most of this, what we've passed, it only kicks in over time!" pic.twitter.com/pQbfCl1UQa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 21, 2023

Biden also bragged about a foreign alliance re-established during the Trump Administration called ‘the Quad’. It includes the nations of the United States, Australia, India, and Japan. Originally established in the early 2000s, this partnership is far from “Joe Biden’s” accomplishment. See a clip of Biden taking credit in the video below…

During a particularly nonsensical part of Biden’s press conference, Biden ranted and raved about several topics that have absolutely no basis in reality. He once again confused the numbers ‘billion’ and ‘trillion’, all in the context of a lie about lowering the deficit. Biden also rambled about a nonexistent ‘global warming bill’.

See a clip of that moment below…

In all seriousness — what is Biden talking about? pic.twitter.com/YtfhVFxNHE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 21, 2023