Biden Randomly Bolts From Room After 12 Minutes At Air Force Ceremony (Video)

President Biden met with the Air Force Falcons today at the White House. We covered Biden asking if ‘he could hold it’, referring to a football helmet that was being held by one of the Falcons. See a clip of that embarrassing moment below…

This time we want to focus on Biden’s exit, which occurred just 12 minutes after entered the room. It was brief, abrupt, and seemingly unplanned. As he stood on stage holding his jersey, Biden stepped away. He then made a direct line for the door, getting through before a reporter even had a chance to ask him a question. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden scurries away from the Air Force Falcons after just 12 minutes.



Yesterday, Biden spent almost 45 minutes fielding questions from, and walking around with, his staffers' children. pic.twitter.com/b0B9bDDVgm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2023

While Biden met with the children of the White House staff yesterday, Iran was busy seizing a U.S. bound oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. We provided that shocking footage in a report released today.

Today, while these events are still unfolding in the Gulf of Oman, the Biden Administration has yet to acknowledge that this Iranian takeover of an oil tanker in international waters even occurred.

As Biden ran for the door in his ceremony today, the world sits at an undeniable crisis point. Those marauders around the world are beginning to realize that nobody is home, and that the entire world lay up for grabs.

America’s chances for survival are plummeting under President Joe Biden. He embarrasses himself and our Nation as the world burns.

Congress must act to remove Biden via the 25th Amendment NOW. The survival of our Nation, and the fate of the World depends on it.