Biden Rants About The Bathroom, Looks Tired And Confused During Strange Podcast Appearance (Video)

President Joe Biden recently made a strange podcast appearance in which he appeared tired and confused, barely able to speak from his slouched positioning in a chair. It appeared that Biden was ready for his afternoon nap!

When asked if television shows and movies depict the Presidency correctly, Biden can be quoted as responding, “I’d get up in the morning, and it wasn’t like Ozzy and Harriet, I wasn’t fixing their breakfast, but I’d be there and have breakfast for them. They’d take off for school and I’d take off for the train. So I’ve been back and forth so much, I just haven’t watched many pr- and by the way there’s a lot of good stuff, I’m sure, and by the way they got a great advantage here, you got a movie theater here!”

Biden was asked whether presidential movies/TV shows are accurate.



This was his response: "I'd be there and have breakfast for them. They'd take off for school and I'd take off for the train. So I've been back and forth so much, I just haven't watched many programs…" pic.twitter.com/qVQVl0GIBh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

Biden then told a strange story about his family leaving notes in the bathroom, saying, “My family, when they want to get an important message to me, they tape it on the mirror of the bathroom. I’m serious, not a joke.”

BIDEN: "My family, when they want to get an important message to me, they tape it on the mirror of the bathroom. I'm serious, not a joke." pic.twitter.com/HSU0gUQ8Pa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

President Biden certainly struggled in the podcast format! Whoever signed him up for this appearance seriously overestimated his ability!