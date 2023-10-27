Biden Reads The “Period” From His Notes While Delivering Speech (Video)

While delivering a speech with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, President Joe Biden struggled to read his scripted speech from his notes. At one point during his speech, Biden actually read ‘period’ at the end of a sentence.

The President can be quoted as saying, “That old remembrance promise. At the going down of the sun, and in the morning we will remember them. Period.” See a clip of Biden making that gaffe below…

Biden reads the "period" from his pre-written script pic.twitter.com/ikI6P45jjT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2023

As you can hear in the clip, Biden appears to be truly struggling to read from his notes, at times slurring his words together, creating an incoherent speech that is simply embarrassing to watch. If you view Biden’s speeches on a regular basis, this is nothing out of the ordinary. It is a near daily occurrence, Biden’s gaffes and struggles, yet seemingly nobody in Washington D.C. has any interest in addressing it.

Biden also began rambling during his speech, speeding up and slowing down at random points during the engagement. President Biden can be quoted as saying at one point, “To navigate Down Under, each one of them was given a manual entitled, and here’s what it was entitled, Instructions for American Servicemen in Australia. I’d like to read it.”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "To navigate Down Under, each one of them was given a manual entitled, and here's what it was entitled, Instructions for American Servicemen in Australia. I'd like to read it." pic.twitter.com/i1lrfLg4H6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2023