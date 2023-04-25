Biden Repeats Himself, Screams Angrily During Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered a speech today about his plan to ‘invest in America’ with even more government spending, something that is sure to hurt an already weak American economy.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

During his speech, Biden again attacked ‘MAGA Extremists’ as he did in his 2024 announcement this morning. While Biden was reading off the teleprompter, he suddenly and abruptly stopped. He then repeated the same line twice, almost as if he had become lost in the moment, or unable to read.

Another example of how far this President continues to fall. See a clip of that sad moment below…

Biden vs. teleprompter: "The Speaker, the former president, and the 'MAGA extremists' are cut from the different cloth. They treat these folks, they treat these folks…" pic.twitter.com/7qvvma5OXf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2023

Biden also repeated the lie that nobody making under $400,000 will pay more in taxes under his plan. Families making as little as $20k per year have had to pay more taxes under Biden. See a clip of that moment below. Biden began to scream.

Biden starts screaming the lie that "NO ONE" making under $400,000/year will see taxes go up.



Biden broke that promise long ago — raising the tax burden on families making as little as $20,000/year. pic.twitter.com/E50UDxRcvw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2023

Between getting lost in the teleprompter and the violent screaming, this President appears to have become extremely volatile in his deteriorating state.

Biden also mumbled through a strange explanation on how he gets to allocate funding from the White House. It seems as if he has no idea what he’s even saying.

BIDEN: "As president, I get to pick projects. I get to fund projects from the money that the we get from the Congress!" pic.twitter.com/BbRCAdpYB1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2023

It was another embarrassing and sad speech for President Biden. It is beyond time for the 25th Amendment!