A new book titled Amateur Hour that is written by Charlie Speiring, has shed some new light on Kamala Harris. In fact, it seems that the White House may be divided against itself.

Fox News recently reported on the book Amateur Hour including a quote that says: “The idea that Harris was going to use her powers of persuasion to help get Biden’s agenda through Congress was a joke to Bidens team.”

It has been covered and reported on very thoroughly over the past few years, under the Biden administration, just how poorly Kamala Harris is fit for the Vice President role, if at all. There have been numerous “word salads” that have combined all sorts of politically correct flash words that, when strung together the way Kamala has done, make no sense whatsoever. The word salads are not the only issue, in fact Kemal Harris is potentially the most disliked Vice President in United States history.

Biden Reportedly Shuts Out Kamala Harris Ahead Of 2024

As the White House continues to defend itself from the Hunter Biden scandal, Joe Biden’s incapacities, and Kamala Harris’s un-productivity, it turns out not even they can cover up Kamala’s blundering.

Beyond Kamala Harris’s mistakes and lack of productivity in her role, a report by the Washington Examiner details how poor Kamala Harris’s relationship to the Biden family is. Instead of the friendship Biden had hoped for, it appears that these two do not work well together. As a point of reference, the book notes that Kamala Harris has not yet invited Biden and his wife over to the Harris home nor have Biden and the First Lady invited Kamala Harris and her husband for a personal dinner at the White House. This certainly could not be due to a lack of time since Biden has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation.

The Fox news hosts also pointed out that we have not heard much of this discussion largely because Biden’s team is too worried about being labeled sexist and racist if they are to call out Kamala Harris for simply not doing her work, or her job well. As soon as folks not on Biden’s team begin to criticize the things Kamala does or rather does not do, she and her fans begin victimizing who she is. Meaning, instead of taking criticism, learning, listening, and becoming better and serving our country better, it often devolves into “it’s not my fault” and “I’m the victim.”