Biden Rushes Away From Podium After Slamming Supreme Court Ruling (Video)

President Biden held an extremely short speech today at the White House over the Supreme Court ruling striking down the use of affirmative action in the college admissions process.

After railing against the Supreme Court, Biden rushed away from the podium, claiming that he “has a helicopter waiting” to take him to New York in order to do an interview.

As reporters began to shout questions, Biden rushed away from the podium. One reporter shouted, “Is this a rogue court?”

Biden stopped just as he was about to walk out the door. He stood in silence for seconds, before replying “This is not a normal court”.

REPORTER: "Is this a rogue court?"



BIDEN: "This is not a normal court." pic.twitter.com/6ps8rbarAs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2023

Biden calls today’s Supreme Court decision, which ruled against racial discrimination and stereotyping in higher education, a “severe disappointment.” pic.twitter.com/7BYZG7m82W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2023

President Biden on Thursday expressed his disappointment with the Supreme Court’s ruling against affirmative action in college admissions, insisting the country “cannot let this decision be the last word.” “While the court can render a decision, it cannot change what America stands for,” he said from the White House. The court’s ruling in a pair of cases involving the admissions practices of Harvard College and the University of North Carolina fell along ideological lines, with the conservative majority finding that the use of race as a factor in accepting students violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. Mr. Biden said he “strongly, strongly” disagrees with the court’s decision.