Biden Rushes Back To Podium To Mumble Nonsense (Video)

President Joe Biden held remarks today at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference in Washington D.C.

Videos by Rare

During his remarks, the President displayed his usual symptoms of the vicious cognitive decline he is currently enduring. At one point in the speech, Biden can be quoted as struggling to say, “After we, uh, the fella who’s running again, I’m — after he did not move on making sure that we dealt with vaccinating the American public, we ended up losing over a million people dead.”

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden is confused — again:



"After we, uh, the fella who's running again, I'm — after he did not move on making sure that we dealt with vaccinating the American public, we ended up losing over a million people dead" pic.twitter.com/StVbzZj9OP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

See another clip of Biden struggling to speak below…

BIDEN: "American infrastructure plan used to, you know, uh…" pic.twitter.com/mcnzWJZtVf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

After his remarks, the President hurried back to the podium for a rushed statement which he appeared to forget as he was delivering it. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN (an "elderly man with a poor memory"):



"One more thing I forgot — I forgot to mention…!" pic.twitter.com/5LJknre8YN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024