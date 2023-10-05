Biden Says Border Walls Don’t Work During Ukraine Briefing (Video)

During a briefing from his national security team on Ukraine today, President Joe Biden took a moment to speak with reporters. One reporter asked Joe Biden if he believed that the concept of a border wall would work.

Of course, Biden has allowed millions of undocumented illegal immigrants to surge across the Southern Border since taking office in January of 2021. Whatever this Administration is doing obviously isn’t working.

The reporter can be quoted as asking Biden, “Do you believe the border wall works?” Biden’s answer was simple. “No.” Biden then screams, “OK, thank you!” as his team pushes the reporters out of the room. See a clip of Biden’s response below…

"Do you believe the border wall works?"



BIDEN: "No" pic.twitter.com/ND479ZM2SA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2023

If Border walls don’t work, then why do the U.S. taxpayers fork over billions of dollars to Israel every single year to fund a border wall that prevents Arab invaders from killing Israelis?

Walls don’t work when the people controlling the walls desire chaos. The Biden Administration is against a border wall because it would prevent millions of their new voters from pouring across a completely defenseless Southern Border.

Even when States like Texas act to preserve the rule of law and deter the invaders, Biden and his cronies sabotage their efforts. Simply disgusting.

