Biden Says Florida Is In The Southwest During Disastrous Gainesville Visit (Video)

President Joe Biden traveled with First Lady Jill Biden to Gainesville, Florida to survey the damage done by category three Hurricane Adalia. During remarks given in front of a damaged house, from a podium, Joe Biden struggled to read his speech.

Biden claimed that Florida is in the Southwest during his speech. The President can be quoted as saying, “Earlier this week, I visited FEMA headquarters in Washington to thank the emergency responding personnel for working 24/7 here in Florida and throughout the Southwest…. Southeast and in Maui.”

Biden also struggled to speak during a portion of his speech, stuttering and getting caught on certain words in his speech. See an instance of that in the clip below…

President Biden could be seen letting First Lady Jill Biden lead him down the steps of Air Force One upon his arrival in Florida. See a clip of the couple exiting Air Force One in the clip below…

