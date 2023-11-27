Biden Says Hamas Attacked Israel Because He Was About To Bring Peace To The Middle East (Video)

During a brief set of remarks delivered by President Joe Biden after Thanksgiving, the President claimed that Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th because of a railroad that Biden had planned to build through the Middle East to Europe, which Biden claims would have brought peace to the region.

Videos by Rare

This reporter quite literally could not stop laughing while writing that last sentence, simply because it is so absurdly ridiculous that it is quite literally hysterical. Biden really likes trains, huh?

The President can be quoted as saying, “I believe one of the reasons why Hamas struck when they did was they knew that I was working very closely with the Saudi’s, and others in the region, to bring peace to the region by having recognition of Israel, and Israel’s right to exist. You might recall when we did the G20 a little while ago, I was able to get a statement passed through there saying that we are going to build a railroad from “Riyadh all the way through the Middle East, into Saudi Arabia, Israel, etc., and all the way up to Europe”.

See a clip of that absurd statement below…

Biden says "the reason Hamas struck when they did" was because Biden wanted to "build a railroad from Riyadh all the way through the Middle East, into Saudi Arabia, Israel, etc., and all the way up to Europe" pic.twitter.com/fSvulriQ2k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 24, 2023

For some reason, I think it may be a little far-fetched to claim that Hamas attacked Israel because of a locomotive… It probably has more to do with the fact that they want to annihilate Israel, and have since it became a sovereign nation.

Leave it to Biden to come up with the most ludicrous, and unfathomable explanation for the largest terror attack in recent memory. Perhaps, if Biden and his cronies had not worked to strengthen Iran, who is the primary funder of Hamas, then this attack would not have occurred.

The October 7th attack against Israel was an attack on Western society by the conglomerate of Nations under Islamic rule. It is the objective of these nations to parasitically infect the western world, and to bring down all of Judea, and Christianity, so that they may be the dominating force in the world.

In a Jewish and Christian world, there are Muslims. In a Muslim’s world, there are no Christians, and there are no Jews…. Only corpses of those who disobey Islamic law. Islam is a cancer that threatens the existence and furtherance of humankind.

Islam would plunge the world into a new dark age, absent of progress, and dominated by brutes. It is our duty, as Westerners, to stop them in their crusade to destroy Western society. A weak President like Joe Biden is the exact opposite of the leader we need to confront the very real problem of Islamic infiltration and siege.