Biden Says He ‘Hibernated’ In Iowa, Struggles To Read From Teleprompter (Video)

President Joe Biden made a disastrous speech in New Mexico today as part of a multi-day trip to the western United States. Biden was in Arizona yesterday, and is in New Mexico today.

During a speech Biden delivered in New Mexico on ‘Bidenomics’, Biden could be seen forgetting the name of New Mexico Senator Ben Lujan. Biden was forced to check his notes mid-sentence. See a clip of that embarrassing video below..

Biden then made a bizarre statement, claiming that he ‘hibernated’ in Iowa “for a time.” Biden then rambles and mumbles about hibernation, eventually trailing off into his next sentence. What is wrong with Joe Biden? See a clip of that scary moment below…

Throughout this speech in New Mexico, Biden repeatedly struggled to read from the teleprompter. At one point, Biden stopped reading mid-sentence. He simply could not even read from the teleprompter. See a clip of Biden struggle below…

This President is completely lost!

