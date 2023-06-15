Biden Says He Plans To “Build A Railroad From The Pacific All The Way To The Indian Ocean” (Video)

President Joe Biden spoke at the annual League of Conservation Voters dinner in Washington D.C. last night. During his remarks, Biden made a claim that is appearing in headlines across America today.

Biden made the absurd claim that he has plans to build a “railroad” across the Indian Ocean. Biden can be quoted as saying, “We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean”. Why would he say this to environmentalists?

BIDEN: "We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean" pic.twitter.com/p3yvuaupsF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2023

President Biden raised eyebrows on social media this week after appearing to reveal plans to build a railroad from the Pacific Ocean “across” the Indian Ocean. “We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean,” Biden told the League of Conservation Voters at their annual dinner in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night. “We have plans to build in Angola, one of the largest solar plants in the world. I could go on, but I’m not. I’m going off script. I’m going to get in trouble.” Biden’s comment was quickly met with skepticism on social media on the idea that one Twitter commenter called an “ocean train.” “Bold initiative, Mr. President,” Fox News contributor and former GOP Congressman Jason Chaffetz tweeted. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-mocked-plans-build-railroad-across-indian-ocean-bold-initiative

We have these things called planes, Joe. They fly over water without having to build a track. It’s not 1890 anymore.

Can you imagine how expensive it would be to build a stupid train across an ocean? Seems like yet another opportunity for Biden to enrich his business partners.

What an absurd idea, and what a ridiculous statement. Biden is truly lost.