Biden Says He ‘Welcomes A Federal Response In Maui’ (Video)

President Joe Biden held a press conference today from the White House to address the response to the Maui wildfires and the federal response to Hurricane Idalia that is currently hitting Florida.

Videos by Rare

During this press conference, Biden strangely claimed that he “welcomes” a federal response in Maui, seemingly unaware that he is in charge of that federal response. Biden can be quoted as saying, “I welcome a federal response in Maui, I think they should go out and talk to every elected official from the mayors, to the governors, to the Senators, to the United States Congresspersons, I welcome, and once they go out and see it I’m sure they’ll provide the money.”

What is Biden talking about? See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "I welcome a federal response in Maui" pic.twitter.com/oEE1iEDJM1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2023

Biden also appeared to get lost during a rant about how many have died in Hawaii. The President can be quoted as saying, “Well, but by the way, you know, we also know how many huge number of Americans have died! How many huge number of Americans have—for example, more forest has burned to the ground in the time I’ve been doing this.”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "Well, but by the way, you know, we also know how many huge number of Americans have died! How many huge number of Americans have—for example, more forest has burned to the ground in the time I've been doing this…" pic.twitter.com/oCzOpZuWyY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2023

Pathetic!

CHECK OUT OUR EDITOR-IN-CHIEF TROY SMITH’S RECENT INTERVIEW WITH ROGER STONE BELOW….

Rare Editor-In-Chief Troy Smith Examines The Impact Of The Deep State’s Assault On President Trump https://t.co/bbVHYgH2uo — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 29, 2023