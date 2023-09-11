Biden Says He’s “Just Following Orders” In Vietnam (Video)

In a speech over the weekend in Vietnam, Joe Biden appeared to have more difficulty than usual in delivering his remarks. While struggling to read his notes, Biden said, “I’m just following my orders here,” followed by his microphone being muted…

While the President seems unable to form coherent sentences or even read them properly, his speeches consistently inject far-left narratives. This leads me to my question. Who is running the Biden White House?

See a clip of Biden saying that he is ‘just following orders’ below…

This is not the first time Joe has spoken about feeling like he is not in control. Remember, about 4 months ago, Joe Biden said that he “takes more orders than he ever did.”

See that clip of Joe Biden making that statement months ago below…

Who is ordering Joe Biden around? As recently as last week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked why the White House staff appears to treat Joe “like a baby”. Her response was, “Nobody treats the President of the United States, Commander in Chief, like a baby.”

See the clip below…

With ample evidence suggesting that Joe is not in control of his own Administration, we must raise the unsettling question of who is truly governing this nation. Is it his cabinet? Or is control just going to the highest bidder?

What do you think?

