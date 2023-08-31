Biden Says Hurricane Idalia Made ‘Landfill’ In Disastrous Florida Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden traveled to Horseshoe Beach, Florida today in order to address the FEMA address to Hurricane Idalia. During his speech, Biden made several errors and embarrassing mistakes.

Biden kicked off the press conference by making jokes, mumbling through an attempt at humor. Biden looked confused, and it appears that he is slurring his words, as it is hard to distinguish breaks in between many of his words.

Biden can be quoted as saying, “I don’t know why I’m paying attention to these few guys up here instead of everybody, all kidding aside, my mother would say ‘I apologize for my back.'” See a clip of that moment below…

Biden opens his remarks on the Hurricane disaster by cracking jokes pic.twitter.com/qB1kxD5Xcc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2023

Biden then said that Hurricane Idalia made ‘landfill’, not landfall. See the clip of Biden mumbling, and making that mistake below….

BIDEN: "…of that Category 3 storm that made LANDFILL" pic.twitter.com/9AEkL7BegT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2023

This President continues to embarrass America with every public appearance that he makes. Why has Congress not recognized Biden’s cognitive decline in any serious way?

