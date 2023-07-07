Biden Scared By Microphone Feedback, Starts Whispering During Economic Remarks (Video)

President Biden attempted to hold remarks this afternoon on the economy from the White House. Things did not go as planned.

During his speech, his microphone began to dump large amounts of feedback into the speaker system, seeming to scare the President. Biden widens his eyes, then smiles, saying “sorry” to the audience.

See a clip of that moment below…

Later on in the speech, Biden began to cough uncontrollably. He coughed into his fist, losing his place in his speech. Is Biden sick?

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden violently coughs in the middle of his speech pic.twitter.com/xidz9z37n9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2023

We posted a clip of Joe Biden whispering in South Carolina just yesterday. Biden brought his creepy whisper to the White House today. While making a statement on the deficit, Biden leaned into the microphone and began to whisper, saying that he “lowered the deficit $1.7 trillion in the first two years.”

This is a statement that has been totally debunked, as the deficit only fell because of the expiration of COVID spending. Biden’s policies have actually increased the deficit. See Biden whispering below…

Biden, in his creepy whisper, once again repeats the debunked lie that he "lowered the deficit $1.7 trillion in the first two years."



The Washington Post gave him a "Bottomless Pinocchio" for that lie. pic.twitter.com/Vgh54lcEfJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2023

Biden brings back his creepy whisper pic.twitter.com/XhKJnZ9vOo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2023

Are we seriously expected to believe that this man is capable of executing the duties of the Office of the President of the United States!